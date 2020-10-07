Representatives from throughout the five-county region gathered Sept. 24 when The Board of Public Health-North Central District, region 2, held its monthly meeting live-streamed via YouTube.
Topics of the day included a variety of items, mainly centered around COVID-19.
A portion of the conversation centered around the news that Idaho County had doubled in its number of coronavirus cases in a relatively short period of time. This was due to a breakout at North Idaho Correctional Institution (NICI) in Cottonwood.
“This was pretty shocking – then when I found out it was at the prison, it wasn’t that big of a deal,” said Idaho County Commissioner Mark Frei. He said he felt more detailed information needed to come to the commissioners regarding where the cases were located, for context.
“Boise news was calling trying to get a story,” Frei said, adding he felt unprepared to answer.
Region 2 public health director Carol Moehrle explained how the prison tests independently, reports to the state, then the state reports back to North Central District.
“We work with these entities, but also allow for them to report on the news,” she explained, saying NICI wanted to handle the release of news themselves through the Idaho Department of Correction. The times of them reporting the outbreak and the state placing the numbers on its website did not match up, so there was no explanation at first of why the county’s cases had doubled or where they were located.
“It became difficult for me when the media started contacting me,” Frei said. “I know this brings up some issues of a person’s right to privacy versus the public’s right to know.”
Frei piggybacked on the reporting frustrations commissioner Skip Brandt had already expressed to Moehrle via e-mail, saying the state’s website was “smoking mirrors” and the reporting was fear mongering.
“It is a real balancing act,” Moehrle said, who welcomed ideas from the meeting’s attendees on how to better communicate what is happening within their counties. She asked if an outbreak occurred at the Idaho County Courthouse, would they want public health to take the lead in reporting it, or would they want to break that news themselves?
Nez Perce County Commissioner Doug Zenner said they closed their department of motor vehicle licensing for a week, “and I feel the entity should be responsible with some help.”
Frei said he looks at the prison incident as sort of a “test case.”
“It would definitely be helpful to have more info, as 91 new cases in the prison system is completely different than 91 new cases on the general public,” he said.
Clearwater County Commissioner Rick Winkel had additional communication issues regarding the NICI breakout.
“I heard from my ambulance personnel that COVID patients from NICI would be transported here to our facility [Idaho Correctional Institution-Orofino]. That was the first I knew of it,” he said.
Moehrle said those with symptoms were sent to Orofino where there is 24/7 medical care.
“I have a problem not knowing that, then expecting our EMS workers to transport these inmates who have COVID when our workers have to go home to their families,” Winkel said.
He said he tried to call the governor with no luck but was able to talk to Senator Carl Crabtree.
“Why would the state do this with no communication to our county?” Winkel questioned.
The remainder of the meeting focused on other county business, including fairs and other activities.
Lewis County Commissioner Greg Johnson said his county was preparing for its fair to be held that week.
“They will be limiting some areas, but hoping for the best at the fair as kids get out there and can hopefully sell their animals and earn some money for all their hard work,” he said.
The next meeting, also to be held virtually, is set for Oct. 22.
