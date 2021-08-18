Nearly half a million dollars was recently awarded to Idaho County to improve broadband access in outlying communities, building off a million-dollar-plus project completed last December.
The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board granted $10 million in CARES Act funding — appropriated during the Trump Administration — to 13 projects across the state. Of this, 20 percent will be distributed to projects within State Legislative District 7, including $496,509 in Idaho County, and $198,603 in Lewis County.
“This money is intended for the last mile, which means ‘to your home’ projects, in underserved or nonserved areas,” said Dist. 7 Senator Carl Crabtree (R., Grangeville), advisory board vice chairman. “And this allows us to compete in business, to allow our children to have competitive educations, and to improve safety through better communication for our people.”
According to project documentation, the Idaho County work proposes to connect 600 households south of Kooskia, Whitewater Wilderness and Pollock, Westlake, Caribel and Glenwood. The Lewis County project is to build out fixed wireless Internet to three areas, including south Winchester, Craig Junction and Central Ridge.
In both projects, the plan is to deliver households 100/20Mbps speeds with no data caps. As per CARES guidelines, these projects need to be both completed and operable by Dec. 31.
Both the Idaho and Lewis county awards build off the 2020 CARES Act Broadband Grant project, which — as reported by the Idaho County Free Press — last December funded $1.32 million in work to expand Internet service to approximately 3,000 residents. Last year’s projects laid the groundwork for this year’s expansion.
The need for broadband expansion in Idaho was detailed in a 2019 state task force that found broadband services were greatly lacking for rural Idahoans, with those in District 7 labeled, “the worst in the state.” The access issue puts rural communities at a disadvantage to their urban counterparts — due to slow speeds hampering such functions as videoconferencing and uploading/downloading content — in conducting business, as well as accessing educational opportunities.
“We found out during this pandemic how critical this was for the education of our students,” Crabtree said, “because they couldn’t do their work online. Parents had to load up the kids and go to the schoolyard and sit in the parking lot to access the Internet, which didn’t provide a highly conducive environment for education.”
The district’s broadband improvements are a start, according to Crabtree, and the beginning of a much larger project. The next phase is for the advisory board to develop a strategic broadband plan for the state, and the legislature this past session allocated $35 million for this. Following, the state is poised to receive $150 million through the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Part of this includes providing access to at least 53,000 Idahoans who lack broadband coverage, and assisting around 451,000 low-income families afford Internet access.
Crabtree commented on the unprecedented amount proposed in the senate’s infrastructure act — at this time, estimated at $1.2 trillion during an eight-year period — and said, “I don’t believe what’s going on at the federal level. I do believe in helping rural Idaho that I represent, and that includes spending this money here for our people instead of letting someone in California or New York spend it,” clarifying that once money is allocated, if one state doesn’t spend its allotment, that will just go to another state.
At this point, Crabtree will be meeting with advisory board chair, Dist. 22A Rep. John Vander Woude (R., Nampa) on developing a rough cut of the strategic plan for the board to start with, which, “will be built around the premise of improving Internet service to rural Idaho in nonserved and underserved areas, which is North Central Idaho.”
