In true fashion of not following the Idaho pack, the north-central region’s unemployment rate in November declined in each of the five counties while the statewide unemployment rate increased .1% for the 5th straight month to 3.0%. Through the addition of 450 monthly jobs and 214 fewer unemployment claims, the region showed a strong 2.8% unemployment rate, down from 3.2% in October and 3.1% one year ago in November 2021.
The current unemployment rate for each county in November 2022 was the lowest level reported over the past five Novembers. The labor market continues to be tight and unemployment rates are trending downward.
For the fifth straight month, Idaho’s unemployment rate increased .1% to 3.0% in November, but continues to remain slightly below November 2021’s rate of 3.2%. Total statewide employment growth was minimal month over month at 934,000 and showed job gains of 1,474 positions. Total unemployment increased 1.6% month over month to 28,624 (+456) and is down 1.7% from November 2021 while total employment is 42,000 jobs higher than a year ago. Total employment is currently 8.0% above the prepandemic levels of March 2020, compared to 3.6% in January 2022. The Labor Force Participation Rate dropped .1% for the second consecutive month to 62.5% after recovering from an all-time series low in January 2022 of 61.8% (peak rate of 71.4% in September 1998). According to job posting analytics from Lightcast, there were approximately 2.3 job postings for every unemployed Idahoan during the month of November - similar to the 2.4 in October 2022 and 2.5 in November 2021.
North Central Idaho reported a preliminary November job gain of 450. Employment was up .9% month over month from October and up 4.3% over November 2021, resulting in growth of more than 2,100 regional jobs during the year. All five counties in the region reported positive monthly employment growth ranging from 7 jobs added in Clearwater County to 234 jobs added in Latah County. Together, Latah and Nez Perce County accounted for 75% of the monthly job gains for the region (compared to 90% of the job growth in October) as Idaho County added 91 jobs (20% of the total). The overall unemployment rate for the region declined due to the combination of the growth in jobs and the decrease in unemployment by -214 to 1537, which is essentially 100 fewer unemployed people in the region in November of 2021. North Central Idaho’s November 2022 employment is 4.1% higher than it was in March 2020 (lagging Idaho statewide up +8.0% since March 2020), with all 5 counties at higher employment levels than they were prior to the pandemic (Idaho +11.5%, Lewis +8.9%, Clearwater +5.5%, Nez Perce +3.8%, Latah +1.5%). Using seasonally adjusted numbers, North-Central Idaho had 1.4 postings for every unemployed person in November 2022, slowing slightly from the 1.8 in November 2021. The decline in the jobs to unemployment ratio was a result of job postings being down 30% year over year while unemployment declined by only 6%. November 2022 job postings to unemployment by county: Latah 1.8, Nez Perce 1.6, Clearwater .8, Idaho .7, Lewis .3.
— Information provided by Lisa Grigg, Labor Economist, Public Affairs Bureau, Idaho Department of Labor, Lewiston
