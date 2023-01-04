In true fashion of not following the Idaho pack, the north-central region’s unemployment rate in November declined in each of the five counties while the statewide unemployment rate increased .1% for the 5th straight month to 3.0%. Through the addition of 450 monthly jobs and 214 fewer unemployment claims, the region showed a strong 2.8% unemployment rate, down from 3.2% in October and 3.1% one year ago in November 2021.

The current unemployment rate for each county in November 2022 was the lowest level reported over the past five Novembers. The labor market continues to be tight and unemployment rates are trending downward.

