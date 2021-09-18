The 100 Deadliest Days remain deadly in 2021. According to preliminary data from the Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety, 92 people died in traffic crashes on Idaho roads this summer, as the 100 Deadliest Days comes to a close.
The busy summer days between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends are known as the 100 Deadliest when there is typically an increase in fatal crashes. It’s a tragic trend both in Idaho and across the nation. Last year, 88 people killed in crashes in Idaho lost their lives during this time frame – more than 40 percent of the entire year’s fatalities. In 2019, 92 people died in the summer.
Sept. 14, Idaho Transportation Department
