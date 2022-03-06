The Lewis County Fair Board voted unanimously to have the 2022 Lewis County Fair at the Idaho County Fairgrounds in Cottonwood Sept. 29 – Oct. 2 during its regular monthly meeting on Feb. 23.
“Whatever we do will be chaotic and hectic,” said fair board member Roscoe Hix.
The board also knows some people will be upset no matter what decision was made but stressed it is hopefully for “just this year.”
March 3, Lewis County Herald
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.