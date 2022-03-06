Regional News standing
The Lewis County Fair Board voted unanimously to have the 2022 Lewis County Fair at the Idaho County Fairgrounds in Cottonwood Sept. 29 – Oct. 2 during its regular monthly meeting on Feb. 23.

“Whatever we do will be chaotic and hectic,” said fair board member Roscoe Hix.

The board also knows some people will be upset no matter what decision was made but stressed it is hopefully for “just this year.”

March 3, Lewis County Herald

