The U.S. Census Bureau estimated Idaho’s July 2022 population at 1,939,033, an increase of 1.8% from July 2021, ranking it second nationally in percentage growth. Idaho grew about four times faster than the national growth rate of 0.4%.

The new Census estimate shows Idaho’s population growth is slowing down to 2016 levels, falling below its five-year average growth rate of 2.3%. For the first time in five years, the state was not in the top spot for new residents.

