Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Savage Health was scheduled to open the first week of 2023 in Nezperce.

Information on the facility and membership options can be found online at mysavagehealth.com or talk to TJ or Brianne (formerly Savage, grew up in Orofino) Zanin.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments