The State Board of Education Thursday earmarked some $26 million in federal coronavirus relief money to improving a state data collection system, funding supplementary learning opportunities, among other items.

The money comes from the latest and largest round of elementary and secondary school emergency relief funding sent to Idaho through congressional coronavirus relief packages. While school districts and charter schools control 90% of the money, it’s up to the State Board to steer the remaining 10%. That’s what the board addressed in Thursday’s unanimous vote.

