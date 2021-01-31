The general meeting for Orofino Chamber of Commerce took place on Jan. 6.
Clearwater County Economic Development specialist, Chris St. Germaine introduced the idea of restructuring the Orofino Chamber of Commerce to become a county wide organization. In the transition proposed for the Chamber and Economic Development, Executive Director Jordyn Howell will expand marketing services to neighboring communities within the county.
Jan. 20, Clearwater Tribune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.