In May, a Boise State University study published in partnership with the Council and DisAbility Rights Idaho outlined the victimization that occurs among people with disabilities. It’s the first of three reports, and the survey focused on the experiences of professional stakeholders working with disabled people and those in victim services.
One in four Idahoans, or roughly 369,000 people, live with a disability. In Idaho, mobility and cognitive disabilities are the most common.
