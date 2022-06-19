Lewis County is currently accepting sealed bids for construction of a 12,000 sq. ft. building to replace the fair barn that collapsed earlier this year.
The original cutoff date for the bids was June 12 but it has been extended to 9 a.m. on June 21.
June 9, Lewis County Herald
