BOISE – Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr., announced today that the office’s Financial Litigation Program collected more than $10.94 million in criminal restitution, fines, and assessments and in civil debts for the fiscal year that ended September 30, 2021. In some cases, the U.S. Attorney’s Office worked in conjunction with litigating components of the U.S. Department of Justice. Of the total collected, approximately $5 million were criminal restitution, fines, and/or assessments, and approximately $5.9 million were civil debts. In addition, the Asset Forfeiture Unit deposited to the Asset Forfeiture Fund approximately $452,963 in proceeds and instruments of crime in criminal and civil forfeiture actions.
Oct. 25, U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Idaho
