Sheriff Ryan Zollman said his department plans to begin using hand-held data entry devices to enter all the data for traffic tickets in Adams County later this year. Adams County Sheriff Department has received an E-Ticketing Grant through the Office of Highway Safety to provide equipment and training on the new system. The $22,000 grant requires a 25 percent matching amount from the department budget but will finance devices for each deputy to carry on highway duty in the county.
April 3, The Adams County Record
