Adams County operates two free recycling centers for county residents which collect glass, metal, aluminum, some plastics, and cardboard. The recycling program has sold aluminum and cardboard after it is sorted and baled in Council, but prices for both products have collapsed in 2019.
Commissioner Mike Paradis directed Solid Waste Supervisor Jim McLeod to sell the 70 bales of stored aluminum (more than two tons of material) at current prices rather than hold out for higher prices. The aluminum price of $.32 per pound is down from $.80 per pound received last year.
April 17, The Adams County Record
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.