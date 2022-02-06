On Jan. 31, 2022, at 0224 hours (2:24 a.m.) the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to Harmony Heights Loop Road for an aggressive intoxicated male armed with a knife. Upon arrival to the scene, the male was not initially located but eventually found outside the residence. The male was still armed with the knife and began aggressing two Clearwater County Deputies with the knife. The male would not respond to verbal commands and deadly force was used. Michael J. Trappett, 48, of Orofino, Idaho, has been identified as the person who is deceased. An autopsy is scheduled for Feb. 1, 2022. The two deputies involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave, pending the completion of the investigation. Both deputies were wearing body cameras and the footage will be turned over to the investigative agency. The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Lewiston Police Department.
Jan. 31, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office
