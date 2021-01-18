It was a short meeting Monday evening at Midvale City council, ending at 7:30 with temperatures outside of 12 degrees.
The city airport had a plane land on the snow-covered runway and then could not take off. After Karson Craig can to the rescue and cleared a path, the pilot used the county road to take off.
Jan. 13, The Record-Reporter
