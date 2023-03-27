Artists of all types and ages can sign up for a booth at the 6th Annual West Central Mountains Interactive Arts Festival, which will be Saturday, June 24, in Cascade, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Cost is $35 for a 12-foot by 12-foot booth space. Sign up deadline is Saturday, June 10.
