Following a 10-month investigation by Attorney General Lawrence Wasden office’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit.
Daniel J. Davis, 19, turned himself into police in Ada County on Tuesday, Jan. 26. A warrant was issued for his arrest at the conclusion of an investigation that included the execution of a residential search warrant in Orofino in June 2020.
Davis is charged with alleged sexual exploitation of a child. He is alleged to have possessed sexually exploitative material. He was booked into the Ada County Jail after being taken into custody.
Jan. 27, Office of the Attorney General Lawrence Wasden
