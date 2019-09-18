Hundreds of Avista and Clearwater Power customers in Orofino, Greer, Weippe, Pierce, Headquarters and the surrounding areas will experience a planned power outage on Sunday, Oct. 6, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Avista will be upgrading its electrical transmission equipment. Approximately 828 Avista customers and 662 Clearwater Power customers who receive electricity from the Weippe substation will also be affected. The improvements are expected to help prevent unscheduled outages and minimize the duration of future disruptions.
Due to steep terrain in the area, a helicopter will be used to replace two wooden poles with one new steel structure along Highway 12, between Orofino and Greer, reducing traffic to one lane. Work will also occur along Highway 11, outside of Weippe. Five additional wooden poles will be upgraded to steel without helicopter assistance. New pole stabilization equipment will be installed and infrastructure marred by fire will be replaced with new, less damage-susceptible framing.
“Avista is continually investing in our energy delivery system because we care about the safety and reliability of the service we provide,” said Matt Casey, manager of electric operations in Grangeville and the surrounding areas. “We appreciate our customers’ patience, as well as those of Clearwater Power, as we work to improve the electrical system that serves them. We understand how inconvenient outages can be and are committed to working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power in the area.”
Customers who have questions or concerns can contact Avista at 800-227-9187 or Clearwater Power at 888-743-1501 and reference outage number 1910900.
