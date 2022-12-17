The Avista Foundation contributed $15,000 to Lewis County to go towards the rebuilding of the livestock building which collapsed under snow Jan. 6, 2022. The check was presented to the Lewis County Fair Board and supporters on Nov. 14.
Construction of the new fair building is scheduled to begin in 2023 by Arnzen Construction. The completion date is slated for Aud. 1, 2013.
