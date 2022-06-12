Idaho State Police is investigating a collision that occurred on Tuesday, May 31, at approximately 1643 hours (4:43 p.m.) on US Highway 12 near milepost 34 in Clearwater County. The 36-year-old driver from Juliaetta, Idaho was driving westbound on US Highway 12 near milepost 39 when she was stung on her face by a bee. The driver approached milepost 34 and lost consciousness. The driver drove the vehicle off the right shoulder and crashed into a tree. The tree blocked the vehicle from falling into the Clearwater River. The driver was transported by EMS to a nearby hospital where she was treated for her injuries. The driver was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and there was no indication the driver was driving impaired.
June 2, Idaho State Police
