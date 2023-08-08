After taking first and second in the regional championship held in Seattle, Wash., eight local youth traveled to Mt. Hope, W.V., to compete in the IFCA National Bible Quizzing Championship.
These eight youth comprised a novice and a senior team, who have met weekly since last October, memorizing scripture.
