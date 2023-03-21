Regional News standing
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Idaho County chapter, will be holding a Big Game Banquet on Saturday, April 1, at the Grangeville Elks Lodge. For reservations, go to http://events.rmef.org/shop/idahocounty or call 208-983-0438.

