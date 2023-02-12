A campfire congregation of sasquatches at Café 6 Three 4 in McCall claimed the top prize for professional sculptors in the 2023 McCall Winter Carnival Snow Sculpture Contest.
“Christmas at the Foots,” sculpted by McCall resident John Schulz, claimed the first-place award for the 2023 snow sculpting contest. It marks Schulz’s second year in a row winning the top prize and his 13th time since 2006.
