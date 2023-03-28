A bill designed to block foreign governments from purchasing agricultural land, water rights, mining claims and mineral claims is advancing to the Idaho Senate floor for a vote. On Thursday, the Senate State Affairs Committee voted to send House Bill 173 to the Senate floor with a do-pass recommendation.
If the bill is signed into law, it would prevent a foreign government or foreign state-controlled enterprise from purchasing, acquiring or holding any interest in agriculture land, water rights, mining claims or mineral rights in the state. Any agricultural land, water rights, mining claims or mineral rights acquired before the law becomes effective would be grandfathered in.
