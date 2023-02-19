A new bill introduced in the Idaho Legislature on Monday would move Idaho’s presidential primary election back from March to May.
However, the change could have the unintended consequence of delaying Idaho’s presidential primary election until after candidates clinch their party’s nomination.
Rep. Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello, is pushing House Bill 138, which he said could save the state millions of dollars by not having to administer the March primary elections.
If House Bill 138 is passed into law, it would apply to the upcoming 2024 presidential primary elections.
Manwaring said one of the main reasons the Idaho Legislature made the change to earlier voting in 2012 was in hopes of attracting presidential candidates to visit Idaho.
Feb. 13, The Idaho Capital Sun
