Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

A new bill introduced in the Idaho Legislature on Monday would move Idaho’s presidential primary election back from March to May.

However, the change could have the unintended consequence of delaying Idaho’s presidential primary election until after candidates clinch their party’s nomination.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments