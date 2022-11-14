Regional News standing
“With the severe shortage at blood banks nationwide, we are so happy that once again, we reached out goal at our drive on Nov. 1,” commented Brenda Kaschmitter, blood drive cochair. “Our goal was 90 and we collected 98 usable units.”

There were 62 ‘regular’ units and 17 ‘double’ units (which accounts for 34) and two plasma units collected.

