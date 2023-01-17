The Idaho Transportation Department has been using a new, blue salt on Idaho 55 south of McCall that is said to melt ice more efficiently and cause less corrosion on vehicles.
The new dyed salt had been used since January 2022 on Idaho 55 from Horseshoe bend to Paddy Flat Road, which is managed by Foreman Brian Inwards of Cascade. The dyed salt, called IceKicker, has proven to melt ice faster and work better at colder conditions.
