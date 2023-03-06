Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

The Cottonwood School District 242 board meeting on Feb. 22 had a large attendance of patrons concerning a policy discussion on the agenda.

Eight of the 30 to 35 individuals present spoke on the topic of policy 3281, which concerns gender identity. All but one spoke against the policy.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments