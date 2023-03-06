The Cottonwood School District 242 board meeting on Feb. 22 had a large attendance of patrons concerning a policy discussion on the agenda.
Eight of the 30 to 35 individuals present spoke on the topic of policy 3281, which concerns gender identity. All but one spoke against the policy.
In the board discussion of the policy, Superintendent Jon Rehder mentioned the policy was put in place in August 2016. It was an Idaho School Board Association policy that was recommended for adoption. After discussion by the board, Tara Klapprich made a motion to revoke the policy. Gus Hoene seconded the motion and it carried unanimously.
The Elementary School expansion project would enclose the west end of the breezeway and add two classrooms to the building on the west lawn. This project was approved for bids by the board.
March 2, Cottonwood Chronicle
