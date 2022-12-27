Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

The next time McCall police officer Jack Pape pulls over a speeding car in McCall, a small device affixed to his uniform will watch his every move.

Pape is among 12 McCall police officers now wearing body cameras during regular patrol shifts to ensure officer accountability while also protecting officers from false accusations.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments