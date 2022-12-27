The next time McCall police officer Jack Pape pulls over a speeding car in McCall, a small device affixed to his uniform will watch his every move.
Pape is among 12 McCall police officers now wearing body cameras during regular patrol shifts to ensure officer accountability while also protecting officers from false accusations.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.