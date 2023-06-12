According to the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, May 28, deputies were dispatched to a deceased person found in the Clearwater River near Gibbs Eddy off Highway 12. The identity of the individual is unknown. He is a white male with medium-length brown hair and a red beard. He is about 6 foot, 250 pounds.
If you have information about this, contact the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office at 208-799-3131.
