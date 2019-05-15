Throughout the summer and fall, US-95 between Council and New Meadows will periodically be closed overnight due to bridge construction over the Weiser River.
Motorists traveling this section of US-95 at night should find an alternative route as no official detour will be available.
Details about the timing of the closures will be available by calling 511 or visiting 511.idaho.gov.
During non-closure hours, US-95 will continue to operate with traffic signal controlled alternating one-way traffic over the bridge and a 12-foot width restriction.
Built in 1939, the bridge has reached the end of its service life. Once complete, the new structure will include a wider bridge deck, upgraded guardrail and other safety enhancements.
