Brundage Mountain Resort’s most ambitious construction season ever is underway, with major progress reported on three key projects that are part of the resort’s $25-$30 million improvement plan.
Projects include the upgrade of the Centennial Chairlift, construction on the base area Mountain Adventure Center, and the installation of key infrastructure in the new Northwoods residential area.
