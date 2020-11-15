Brundage Mountain Resort near McCall has been sold to a group of Idaho investors.
The new owners, Brundage Mountain Holdings, purchased a majority interest in the resort from the family of Judd DeBoer, who owned Brundage along with his wife, Diane, until his death in April.
Leading the new owners is Bob Looper, who has served on the Brundage Mountain Company board of directors since 2008 and took an active role as president and managing director in 2013.
Nov. 5, The Star News
