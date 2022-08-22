Regional News standing
Crews from Forest Service, Youth Conservation Corps and Brundage Mountain Resort are trying to slow the rapid decline of the whitebark pine that has led to it being proposed as “threatened” under the federal Endangered Species Act.

The whitebark pine grows in harsh, exposed sites at high elevations across the Mountain West. The tree helps stabilize soil, regulate runoff, and provide nutrition to wildlife species through its seeds.

