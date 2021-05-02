Funding for the next year remains a mystery, explains JSD 171 Superintendent, Dr. Michael Garrett at the regular board of trustees meeting April 19. He said his superintendent’s group has been advocating as much as possible through calls, texts, emails and meetings.
Legislation has not yet passed the budget for K-12 education. Schools are waiting to see what evolves. As for SR-2 money the district was promised to receive in the amount of $822,000, the state held back five percent of the money. They used federal money to fill in the budget to even it out. The district will get half of that money this year and the other half next year.
April 28, Clearwater Tribune
