Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

On Wednesday, Oct. 5, community members, construction workers and heath industry personnel gathered together at the Adams County Health Center for a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning of a new health center.

The newly constructed Adams County Health Center will be 10,696 square feet and was designed by ALSC Architects.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments