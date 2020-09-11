The Cambridge School District closed school for Monday and Tuesday due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member that had the potential to spread the virus to a large majority of the student body. At a special board meeting on Monday night, the board decided that school would be able to resume on Wednesday, Sept. 2. This follows the district reopening plan to take each confirmed case of COVID-19 on a case by case basis.
Sept. 2, The Record Reporter
