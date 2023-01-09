Nez Perce National Historical Park hosts the Lewis and Clark Trail Junior Ranger program, which was just recognized with the National Park Service’s Freeman Tilden Award. Designer of the program, Caitlin Campbell of the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail, was presented with the Tilden award, the highest award presented to a National Park Service individual to recognize outstanding contributions to the profession of interpretation.
The Lewis and Clark Trail Junior Ranger program, a free activity booklet that kids can pick up at Nez Perce National Historical Park and complete to earn a Junior Ranger badge.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.