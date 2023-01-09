Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Nez Perce National Historical Park hosts the Lewis and Clark Trail Junior Ranger program, which was just recognized with the National Park Service’s Freeman Tilden Award. Designer of the program, Caitlin Campbell of the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail, was presented with the Tilden award, the highest award presented to a National Park Service individual to recognize outstanding contributions to the profession of interpretation.

The Lewis and Clark Trail Junior Ranger program, a free activity booklet that kids can pick up at Nez Perce National Historical Park and complete to earn a Junior Ranger badge.

