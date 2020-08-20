As of today, Aug. 18, the campground at Waha Lake is closed. This closure is due to hot and dry conditions that has increased fire danger. The closure will be in effect until further notice. Contact the Clearwater Regional office for information 208-799-5010.
Aug. 18, Idaho Department of Fish and Game
