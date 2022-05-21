Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

The Payette National Forest has revised the camping stay limit from 18 days to 14 days. This 14-day stay limit is the norm for most campgrounds throughout the county and is consistent with neighboring National Forests and state land agencies.

Due to the increased number of outdoor visitors to the forest, the revised stay limit is necessary to ensure camping opportunities are available for a greater number of people. The previous stay limit allowed for a person or group to stay in the same spot over a three-weekend timeframe. In recent years, this often led to people not being able to find an available camping spot. The reduced stay limit will enhance recreation experiences by providing more turnover in parking and camping opportunities, and more opportunities to use popular camping areas.

May 19, Forest Service for Payette National Forest

