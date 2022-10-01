Debbie Critchfield and Terry Gilbert, candidates for Idaho superintendent of public instruction, faced some heated questions about education in the Gem State during a question-and-answer event Tuesday evening at Juliaetta Elementary School.
Regardless of either candidate’s views, both of their closing statements emphasized how their teaching experience and community projects have only made them more passionate about education. And both said they are willing to put in the work.
“In some cases, we are very similar, and in others, we are not,” Critchfield said. “But in order to get this job done well and effectively in achieving the results that we want, you’ve got to have someone in place that understands that role, and that is why I ran.”
“We have a precious, precious educational system,” Gilbert said. “We need to protect it.”
Voters will decide between Critchfield and Gilbert in the general election Nov. 8. The winner will replace Sherri Ybarra, the incumbent who was beaten in the Republican primary in May by Critchfield.
Sept. 21, Moscow-Pullman Daily News
