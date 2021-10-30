BOTHELL, Wash. – Canyon County, Idaho, will be placed on probationary status by the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) on Dec. 21, due to violations in the community’s floodplain management program.
FEMA and the Canyon County Floodplain Administrator have communicated many times between 2015 and 2021, through meetings, letters and emails. Canyon County previously committed to a compliance plan with milestones and deadlines for remedying the outstanding violations that have been identified. To date, Canyon County has not met the milestones provided in their compliance plan; and violations remain in the County’s floodplain management program.
Oct. 22, FEMA Region 10 News
