Each year, Chris and Connie at Long Camp RV Park host a car show and this June 4 was no exception. This year, Emergency Feeding Ministry (EFM) benefited from the nearly $1,250 in proceeds and canned foods that were donated to its food bank to feed the struggling families of the upper Clearwater Valley.

July 21, The Clearwater Progress

