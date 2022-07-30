Regional News standing
On June 30, Clearwater County Deputies and Clearwater County Ambulance responded to Dworshak Dam powerhouse area, for a report of an unresponsive male. It was discovered that 54-year-old Eric Engle of Orofino, Idaho was deceased upon the arrival of the first responders. Deputies learned Engle was an employee with the Army Corps of Engineers and had been operating a gas-powered pressure washer in a small access leading to the diversion tunnel. The Clearwater County Coroner ordered an autopsy to be conducted to determine the cause of death. Upon the completion of the autopsy and toxicology, it was determined the cause of death was carbon monoxide poisoning from the inhalation of exhaust fumes.

