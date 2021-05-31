Regional News standing
Cascade voters approved a 1 percent local sales tax on Tuesday by a vote of 73 to 43.

The new tax was passed by 63 percent of voters, with 60 percent plus one needed for passage. About 17 percent of the 702 registered voters cast ballots on Tuesday.

Funds from tax, which will last five years, will be spent on roads and park projects in the city.

May 20, The Star-News

