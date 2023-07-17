Feeding deer in Cascade will be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail after the city council voted to increase the penalty from an infraction to a misdemeanor.
The council had adopted a fine of $150 for feeding wild animals about a year ago. Several fines for feeding deer in Cascade have been issued, but the violators have simply paid the fines and continued to feed the animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.