There has been some concern regarding stray/feral cats in New Meadows.
According to McPaws, feral cats cannot be taken to their facility and adopted as pets. However, if a person were to catch or trap these cats, McPaws is willing to spay/neuter the cats. The cats must be returned to where they were picked up.
Feb. 3, The Record-Reporter
