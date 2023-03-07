Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Flight decisions made by the pilot were determined as the cause for a 2021 fatal aircraft crash east of McCall near Bernhard.

As reported in the Sept. 2, 2021, issue of The Star-News, James Robert Atkins, 56, of McCall, and Donald Scott MacRae, 62, of Las Vegas, died Aug. 28, 2021, when the six-seat, single-engine Cessna 206 airplane they were passengers in crashed about 60 miles east of McCall. Injured was Brian Gray of McCall, the pilot of the plane who works for McCall Aviation, which owned the plane.

