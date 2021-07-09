Regional News standing
On July 3, at 0230 hours (2:30 a.m.), officers with the Clearwater County Sheriff's and the Orofino Police Department were dispatched to Cold Springs Road off Loseth Road, Orofino, Idaho for a camper on fire. When officers arrived, the camper and a truck were fully engulfed and a total loss. Two deceased individuals were found inside the camper.

After a completion of the autopsies, victims of the fire have been positively identified as 35-year-old Jennifer Patricia Brink and 36-year-old Jeffrey Nelson both from Lewiston, Idaho. The cause of death has been determined to be smoke inhalation. The Idaho State Fire Marshall's Office and the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

July 3, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office

